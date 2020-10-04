Posted by admin

Obituary: Donna Marie Wynn, 57, Bardstown

Donna Marie Wynn, 57, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Bardstown. She was born Sept. 11, 1963 in California to the late Clayton and Janice Arney. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Wynn.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bowman of Bardstown; two daughters, Sarah (Kenneth) Wynn McPheeters of New Albany, Ind. and Laura Bowman (Matt) Jones of Bardstown; and five grandchildren, Jaylen, Airalynn, Dixie, Ben and Kenneth.

The family respected her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

