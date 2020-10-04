Posted by admin

Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — September 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of September 2020. This information is public record.

Brenda Louise Norton, 55, Bardstown, and Daniel Dewayne Norton, 52, Bloomfield. Married 28 years. Divorce final Aug. 25, 2020.

Jaeda Lynn Vandeventer (maiden name restored), 30, Bardstown, and Samuel Gerard Bartley, 38, Bardstown. Married 4 years. Divorce final August 28, 2020.

Anthony L. Rodgers, 46, Bloomfield, and Eva L. Nalley (maiden name restored), 47, Bloomfield. Married 10 years. Divorce final Aug. 29, 2020.

Maggie Leann Neese, 35, Nelson County, and Ronald Anthony Neese Jr., 34, Foley, Ala. Married 13 years. Divorce final Sept. 1, 2020.

Catherine Michelle Miles (maiden name restored), 53, Bardstown, and Gregory Scott Boyd, 53, Bardstown. Married 36 years. Divorce final Sept. 2, 2020.

Matthew Eric Newton, 31, Bardstown, and Rachael Ann Newton, 23, San Diego, Calif. Married 2 years. Divorce final Sept. 4, 2020.

William Anthony Owens, 46, Bardstown, and Christina Anne Synder (maiden name restored), 39, Louisville. Married 9 years. Divorce final Sept. 10, 2020.

John Patrick Moore, 51, Boston, and Melissa Gayle Wallace (maiden name restored), 49, Boston. Married 8 months. Divorce final Sept. 15, 2020.

Amy Lynn Johnson, 53, New Haven, and Steven Douglas Sprowls, 55, New Haven. Married 2 years. Divorce final Sept. 16, 2020.

Samantha Richard (maiden name restored), 30, Bardstown, and Michael C. Durbin, 29, Bardstown. Married 9 years. Divorce final Sept. 21, 2020.

Morgan Elizabeth Riley, 28, Louisville, and Sean Mitchell Riley, 32, Louisville. Married 3 years. Divorce final Sept. 20, 2020.

Tina Ethelean Burkhead, 51, Bardstown, and Rick Arland Scott, 49, Bardstown. Married 1 year. Divorce final Sept. 22, 2020.

Leslie Renee Golden (maiden name restored), 48, Boston, and Timothy David Coy, 49, Louisville. Married 26. Divorce final Sept. 25, 2020.

Alicia Fulkerson, 37, Bardstown, and Daniel Fulkerson, 38, Bardstown. Married 17 years. Divorce final Sept. 29, 2020.

