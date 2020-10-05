Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth ‘Jude’ Hamilton, 63, Loretto

Kenneth “Jude” Hamilton, 63, of Loretto, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was born May 10, 1957, in Marion County. He was a master carpenter and cabinet builder and a heart transplant survivor.

KENNETH “JUDE” HAMILTON

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Everett “Tommy” Hamilton (1972); and his brother, Gary Hamilton (2014).

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Hall Hamilton; one daughter, Jennifer Davis (Bill) of Loretto; one son, Tommy Joe Hamilton of Loretto; his mother, Joann Hayden Hamilton of Loretto; two sisters, Joanie Lancaster (Danny Burton) of Lebanon and Edith Browning (Scott) of Hodgenville; three brothers, Jeff and Billy Hamilton both of Bardstown and Glen Hamilton (Mindy) of Calvary; and five grandchildren, Haley and Aubrey Davis and Missy, Chase and Tristen Hamilton.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-