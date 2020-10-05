Posted by admin

Dollar General robbery suspect admits to other robberies in Kentucky

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 — The man arrested for the Sept 26, 2020 robbery of the Dollar General Store off US31E in Cox’s Creek has admitted to police he was involved in three additional robberies in Kentucky.

ANTHONY BUTLER

Anthony Butler, 37, of Georgetown, who is charged with the local Dollar General robbery, told sheriff’s office detectives during an interview that he was responsible for the robbery of a Dollar General Store in Boone County in northern Kentucky.

Butler also admitted his role in two additional older robberies in the Georgetown, just north of Lexington in Scott County.

Law enforcement in both communities were advised of Butler’s confession.

Butler robbed the Dollar General Store at 55 Samuels Road off US31E at 10:09 on Sept. 26. Employees provided Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a description of the suspect. Butler led police on a pursuit through Fairfield, Bloomfield and Chaplin and on into Anderson County. The vehicle was stopped by spike strips deployed by Kentucky State Police.

Butler was charged with first-degree robbery; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop signs; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment (3 counts); first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer (seven counts); and third-degree assault of a police officer.

Butler faces additional charges in connection with the other robberies. At the time of his arrest, he was lodged in the LaRue County Jail.

-30-