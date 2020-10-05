Posted by admin

Obituary: Susan Turner, 66, Elizabethtown

Susan Turner, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Landmark of Louisville. She was born Aug. 17, 1954 in Louisville. She enjoyed going to church, horseback riding, had a really big heart and enjoyed spending time caring for people and animals. She also liked to spend time watching Fox News and staying current on politics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Turner Sr. and Christine Turner.

She is survived by one daughter, Lindsey (Scott) Durbin of Bardstown; two sisters, Sharan Turner and JoAnn Rose; one brother, Bud Turner Jr.; several nieces and nephews, and a granddog, Manny.

The Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

