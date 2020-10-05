Posted by admin

Obituary: William Percy ‘Bill’ Meredith III, 43, Bardstown

William Percy “Bill” Meredith III, 43, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 2, 1977, in Elizabethtown. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a nurse for several years and was clinical manager for Hosparus Health Louisville and was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife, Cori Wallace Meredith; four sons, William Percy “Will” Meredith, Ian Ruxton Meredith, Jackson Creed Meredith, and Nohl Thomas Meredith, all of Leitchfield; his mother and stepfather, Joyce and David Goben of Lewisport; his father and stepmother, William Percy (Becky) Meredith II of Elizabethtown; amd one brother, Christopher Robert “Chris” (Amanda) Meredith of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy go to Hosparus Health of Louisville.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

