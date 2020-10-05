Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert L. ‘Bobby’ Ballard, 84, Bardstown

Robert L. “Bobby” Ballard, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 9, 1936, in Fairfield. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, Amway, and Township Supervisor. He attended the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, Lyddan Ballard; his parents, James and Leona Ballard; one sister, Josephine Lowe; and four brothers, James Ballard, Charles Edward Ballard, Harold Ballard, and Paul Leo Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ballard of Bardstown; one daughter, Renae Stephenson of Redington Beach, Fla.; two stepsons, Brian Ives and Robert Ives, both of Michigan; one sister, Mary “Evelyn” Ballard Cecil of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Abigale Stephenson and Dryden Ballard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Bethany Way.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

