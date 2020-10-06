Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Anthony Beatty, 32, Shepherdsville

Michael Anthony Beatty, 32, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was a Marine Corps veteran and a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Archie Beatty Jr.; and two uncles, Kim Coy and Shelby Beatty.

He is survived by his parents, Brenda and Tim Beatty of Shepherdsville; one sister, Brittany Bratcher (Dylan) of Bardstown; one brother, Christopher Beatty of Shepherdsville; his grandparents Lester and Gladys Coy of Shepherdsville and Emma Beatty of Bullitt County; nieces and nephews, Sage, Bennett, Piper, Freya and Hazel Bratcher, all of Bardstown; aunts and uncles Jimmy Coy, Donna Risinger, Katie Vaughn, Lisa Holden, Daniel Coy (Lori) and Garland Beatty (Denise); and several cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with the Rev. Donald Davis officiating. Burial is in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Central in Radcliff at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

