COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 10 new cases Tuesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 — Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

Those new cases involve:

a 66-year-old Bardstown man;

a 9-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 41-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 33-year-old Bardstown man;

a 65-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 35-year-old New Haven man;

a 61-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 11-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 75-year-old Bardstown woman.

Two Nelson County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Forty-four people are quarantined at home, and 472 of the county’s 537 cases have recovered. The county has had four COVID-related deaths.

FRIDAY-MONDAY. Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported for the period between Friday, Oct. 2 thru Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Those 17 cases included:

a 60-year-old Bardstown man;

a 2-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 49-year-old New Haven woman;

a 60-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown man;

a 55-year-old Bardstown man;

a 73-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 76-year-old Bardstown man;

a 44-year-old New Haven woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 59-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 26-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 41-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 61-year-old Bardstown man.

MARION COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Marion County. The total number of positive cases stands at 244. One county resident is hospitalized, 26 people are isolated at home, and 216 of the 244 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Tuesday in Washington County by the regional health department. Eleven people are isolated at home, and 140 of the county’s 150 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in LaRue County. Thirty-four people are quarantined at home, and 152 of the county’s 187 cases have recovered. The county has had one COVID-19 related death.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Ten people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 102 people are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 1,381 postive cases, 1,257 have recovered. The county has had 13 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meade County on Tuesday. Two county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the countys 272 cases, 235 have recovered, and 32 people are quarantined at home. Three county residents have died due to the virus.

-30-