Bardstown announces trick-or-treat plans; cities, county Halloween decisions coming

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council has approved going door-to-door for Halloween trick-or-treating this year in the City of Bardstown — with some additional safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County government and the other incorporated cities in Nelson County are expected to allow trick-or-treating, but have not yet made an official announcement.

According to City of Bardstown press release, trick-or-treating is ultimately a decision a parent or guardian must make with the understanding of how it can affect the safety and welfare of your family. Keep in mind there are other options ways to celebrate Halloween in our community.

If you would like to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, make sure your porch light is on. If you would rather not, just leave your porch light off.

BARDSTOWN RECOMMENDED TRICK-OR-TREAT HOURS: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31st.

HALLOWEEN SAFETY GUIDELINES. Children who go door-to-door to trick-or-treat must wear a face covering at all times. Individuals who are handing out candy to trick-or-treaters should wear a mask or face covering as well.

Traditional Halloween costume masks are NOT a substitute for a close-fitting cloth or surgical style mask.

Provide hand sanitizer for your children to use between each house.

All candy should be individually wrapped and allowed to sit for a few days before being handed out to allow time for any Coronavirus particles to die. You may also simply leave a bowl of candy on the porch for children to help themselves.

Limit groups of trick-or-treaters to one household only. Do not allow your children to form groups with children from other households.

COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU TRICK-OR-TREATING. A community trick-or-treat event will be held at the Guthrie Opportunity Center at 900 Nutter Dr. from 3 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31st.

This will be a drive thru event and masks are mandatory.

NEW HAVEN, BLOOMFIELD. The City of New Haven plans to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween, though the specific guidelines and safety recommendations won’t be finalized until after the city commission meets on Oct. 15th.

The City of Bloomfield will finalize its recommendations for Halloween at the Monday, Oct. 12th Bloomfield City Council’s meeting.

This story will be updated when all local governments have their plans completed.

