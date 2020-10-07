Posted by admin

Obituary: Reba Moore Hamilton, 90, Springfield

Reba Moore Hamilton, 90, of Lincoln Park Rd., Springfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Sports” Hamilton; two daughters, Becky (Donald Lee) Collins of Bloomfield, and Inez (Jerry) Grider of Springfield; three sons, Rob (Cheryl) Hamilton of Aurora, Ill., Matt (Pam) Hamilton of Salisbury, Md. and the Rev. Mark Hamilton, pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon; one sister, Inez Thomas of Mount Airy, Md.; one brother, Tom (Wanda) Moore of El Paso, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 West Main St. in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Contributions are suggested to St. Dominic School Library or Hosparus of Green River.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

