Obituary: Francis Clarene Byard, 71, Brooks

Francis Clarene Byard, 71, of Brooks, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort. She was born April 18, 1949, in Louisville. She was a homemaker, a full Cherokee Indian and a Baptist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Nathaniel Byard; her fiancé, Jim Bob Downing; one son, William Thomas Byard; two infant great-grandchildren, Alex Losey and Isaac Lewis; her parents, Jack and Beulah Huddleston Baxter; one sister, Shirley Cape; and three brothers, Jessie Baxter, Marvin Baxter and David Baxter.

Survivors include two daughters, Charlene Sims of Lexington and Frances Ann Nelson of New Haven; three sons, Clifford Jewel Pervis and Gary Wayne Baxter, both of Louisville, and Sam Lee Byard (Melissa) of Franklin County, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Meagan Losey, Maverick Losey, Cody Losey, Wade Byard, William Byard, Julie O’Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, William Byard, Thomas William Ray Manz, Salena Lynn Nelson and Gavin Byard; and four great-grandchildren, Jaeden Losey, Stella Manz, Mason Lewis and Nevaeh Byard.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorials may go toward funeral expenses.

Pallbearers are Thomas William Ray Manz, Cody Losey, Jody O’Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, Sam Byard, Shane St. Clair and Wade Byard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

