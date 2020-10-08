Posted by admin

City launches rebranding of its cable TV and high-speed internet service

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 — You may have seen the banner ad on the Nelson County Gazette announcing the change. What change? The City of Bardstown on Monday launched a new name and brand for the city-owned cable TV and high-speed internet service.

The new name — Bardstown Connect — places emphasis on the department’s goal or connecting people — for work, for entertainment, and for school.

Nahom Ayele, the city’s chief systems engineer, said the new name and logo are a long time coming.

“As technology evolves, the physical hardware of TV and internet changes. We offer more than the traditional cable TV experience, since you can watch your game on your phone, you can download our app and watch your local channels, and you can connect to coworkers and classmates online.”

Bardstown Connect also launched a new website — bardstownconnect.com — on Monday. The new website promises to be more intuitive to use and navigate, particularly for mobile users.

Bardstown Connect’s visual branding ties the city’s bourbon heritage to modern technology. The new logo features a bourbon barrel design in the style of a circuit board and new brand colors of orange, red, and blue.

Existing cable TV and internet customers will see no changes in their service or internet experience. The City of Bardstown will continue to bill for the service.

For customers who have email addressed ending in “@bardstowncable.net,” those addresses will not change. New customers will receive email addresses ending with “@bardstownconnect.com.”

“We realize this will be a bit of a transition for some of our customers and some people may not be ready for a change,” Ayele said. “In the long run we believe Bardstown Connect is a better representation of what we stand for and we hope that our customers will be patient and understanding during the transition.”

With the launch of the new branding, the City of Bardstown continues it 36 years of providing affordable cable TV and high-speed internet.

For questions about Bardstown Connect, call Bardstown City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

