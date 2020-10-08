Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffrey Keith Frey, 58, Bardstown

Jeffrey Keith Frey, 58, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at home with his loving family. He was born April 29, 1962, in Louisville. He was employed at G.E. in Louisville in industrial maintenance. He was a believer in Jesus Christ, an avid Louisville Cardinals fan, a hunter, and a Trump supporter.

JEFFREY KEITH FREY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Lee and Anna Frances Nemes Frey; his sister, Linda Frey Bennett; and his brother, Steven Frey.

He is survived by two daughters, Anna Marie Frey (Ernie), and Ashleigh Jewell Bennett (Wes); one son, Zach Frey (Audrea); four sisters, Janet Frey, Melissa Lilburn, Denise Shuey, and Annie Frey; four brothers, Michael Frey, Gregory Frey, Harvey Frey, and Ron Frey; one grandson, Landon Keeling; long time friends, Jeno Balassa and Sam Desurne; three granddogs, Isla, Bea, and Bailey; and two special pets, Cricket and Lilly.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County and American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-