Posted by admin

Obituary: Judge Charles Edward Roberts, 94, Bardstown

Charles Edward Roberts, 94, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Nelson County to the late Ora Xavier and Agnes Effie Hutchins Roberts. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, and was former owner of a Marathon Gas Station. He was a farmer and served the county for eight years and Nelson County Judge. He was a member of St. Joseph Basilica and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved to garden, tell stories and watch wildlife around his lake from his easy chair. Most of all, he felt great joy in attending daily Mass and sharing his Catholic faith.

JUDGE CHARLES EDWARD ROBERTS

He was preceded in death also by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Settles Roberts, one sister, Gladys Ball; and brothers, John C. Hubert, Dick, and William Roberts.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen (Thomas) Weber of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mary Adams of Bardstown; four sons, Christian (Tammy) Roberts, Stephen (Katherine) Roberts, Patrick Roberts, all of Bardstown, and Michael Roberts of Louisville; one brother, George M (Chester Mae) Roberts of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with prayers at 6 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangmeents.

-30-