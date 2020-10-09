Posted by admin

County judge orders courthouse flag lowered in honor of Judge Charles Roberts

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 — Judge Executive Dean Watts ordered the flag at the Old Courthouse in Bardstown to be flown at half-staff in honor of former County Judge Charles Roberts who died Wednesday.

JUDGE CHARLES ROBERTS

Roberts was the last Nelson County Judge whose position included judicial duties. In 1975, Kentucky voters approved a change to the state’s constitution that created a unified court system, which is still in place today.

Prior to the judicial reform the county judge’s duties included court duties as a judge, as well as managing county government. The state’s 1850 constitutiion established the county judge’s duties, which were little changed until judicial reform in the 1970s.

Judge Roberts was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Nelson County to the late Ora Xavier and Agnes Effie Hutchins Roberts. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, and was former owner of a Marathon Gas Station. He was a farmer and served the county for eight years as Nelson County Judge. He was a member of St. oseph Basilica and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved to garden, tell stories and watch wildlife around his lake from his easy chair. Most of all, he felt great joy in attending daily Mass and sharing his Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death also by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Settles Roberts, one sister, Gladys Ball; and brothers, John C. Hubert, Dick, and William Roberts.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen (Thomas) Weber of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mary Adams of Bardstown; four sons, Christian (Tammy) Roberts, Stephen (Katherine) Roberts, Patrick Roberts, all of Bardstown, and Michael Roberts of Louisville; one brother, George M (Chester Mae) Roberts of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with prayers at 6 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-