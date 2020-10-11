Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph ‘Vernie’ Douglas, 87, formerly of Bardstown

Joseph “Vernie” Douglas, 87, of Bargersville, Ind., formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Bargersville, Ind.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

