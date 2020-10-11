Posted by admin

Obituary: Jane Ray Jury, 93, Bardstown

Jane Ray Jury, 93, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1927, in Cox’s Creek to the late Roy and Anna Foster. She was a former secretary for the Bardstown United Methodist Church, a homemaker, a former member of the Bardstown Garden Club and was a member of the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jury; one brother, Roy Foster; and one great-granddaughter, Ally Reinle.

She is survived by two sons, David (Tammy) Jury of Florence and Ray (Margaret) Jury of Bardstown; one brother, William Foster of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Bardstown United Methodist Church with Bro. Phil Bradley officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home and after 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-