Obituary: Frederick Michael ‘Mike’ Wheatley, 74, Springfield

Frederick Michael “Mike” Wheatley, 74, of Jackson Branch Lane, Springfield, died at 2:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Hill Wheatley; two daughters, Sara (Chris Jones) Wheatley of Bardstown, and Lilly (Taylor) Smith of Springfied; two sons, Paul (Katie) Wheatley and Phillip Wheatley, both of Springfield; three sisters, Dorothy Mae (Martin) Osbourne of Mount Washington, Laurita Wheatley and Susie (Joe B.) Yates, all of Springfield; six brothers, Benny Wheatley, Herman (Debbie) Wheatley and Richard Wheatley, all of Springfield, Frank (Linda) Wheatley of Elizabethtown, Tom (Kaye) Wheatley of Georgia and Mark (Patty) Wheatley of New Hope; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and 7-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral home and the church. No food is allowed at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-