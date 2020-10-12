Posted by admin

Obituary: Bettye J. McVey, 80, Big Clifty

Bettye J. McVey, 80, of Big Clifty, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. She was retired from nursing and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Ida Belle Page Layman; one sister, Mary Jane Cecil; one brother, James Layman; one stepgrandson, Darrel Helm II; and a special niece, Missy Proctor.

Survivors include her husband, Jack McVey; one daughter, Debbie Kenney-Helm; one son, Sammy McDaniel; three stepchildren, Dede Jonas, Jackie Foley and Aron McVey; one brother, Glenn Layman; five grandchildren, Gwen Kenney, Matthew Kenney, Eric Simmon, Shannon McDaniel and Dustin McDaniel; six stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandson, Cody Benningfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, and after noon Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at hte funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

