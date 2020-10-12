Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Generose Caldwell Spalding, 90, Springfield

Mary Generose Caldwell Spalding, 90, of McLain Road, Springfield, died at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by six daughters, Karen Hamilton, Lisa (Lynn) Wimsatt, Michelle (Pat) Smith and Jennifer (Steve) Taylor, all of Springfield, Mary Lou (Bobby Joe) Corbett of Holy Cross and Reedie (Larry) Haydon of Lebanon; four sons, Joe Lee (Patty) Spalding of Cox’s Creek, David (Marilyn) Spalding, Freddie (Mary Beth) Spalding and Austin Spalding, all of Springfield; three sisters, Dorothy Bradshaw and Mary Jane (Jodie) Miles, both of Lebanon, and Imogene Caldwell of Cox’s Creek; one brother, the Rev. Austin Caldwell of Pee Wee Valley; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 and 7-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral home and the church. No food is allowed at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

