Obituary: Willie French, 84, Cox’s Creek

Willie French, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born March 29, 1936, in Rockcastle County. He retired from Louisville Gas and Electric. He was a member of the Masons, a member and deacon of New Salem Baptist Church, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff French; one son-in-law, Wayne Fulkerson; his parents, Jep and Cassie French; one sister, Pearl Shepherd; and one brother, Bob French.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie French; one daughter, Patti French Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Dean (Linda) French and Dave (Reba) French, both of Cox’s Creek; one granddaughter, Mandy French (Rod) Wright; nine grandsons, David (Chantelle) French Jr., Grant French, Grey French, Josh (Whitney) Hatfield, Jesse (Shannon) French, Travis Goldsmith, Cody French, Will Fulkerson, and Jason (Leslie) Hatfield; 11 great-grandchildren, Hali, Chase, Landon, Owen, Blake, Easton, Everett, Scout, Jason Jr., Aiden, and Zander; one niece; and two nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Talent officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

