Obituary: Charmaine Phillips, 61, formerly of Bardstown

Charmaine Phillips, 61, of Radcliff, and formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1959, to the proud parents of Irene Lydian and William Thomas “Bobo” Phillips. She was the fifth born of seven brothers and sisters: Diane Phillips, William Phillips, Sarah Green, Johnny Phillips, Patricia Payne, and Darnell Lydian. She graduated from Bardstown High School in 1977, married and had two sons, Quincy Poynter and Michael Poynter. She was a hard-working woman and always put her family first. She started her career as a federal employee in Hanau, Germany in 1988. In 1993, she was hired as a Materials Handler for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command and transitioned from a wage grade (WG) to a general schedule (GS) employee as a supply technician. She became the primary hand recipient holder for the U.S. Army’s Human Resources Command in 2008 until her retirement in 2019.

She enjoyed listening to the blues and oldies-but-goodies music, bowling, darts, gardening, shopping and football. She was an amazing cook and was famous for her “Mama burgers” and salmon patties. She most enjoyed spending most of her leisure time among family and friends. She was especially proud of and invested most of her time with her sons and grandchildren Nevaeh Poynter, Kiya Poynter, Cameron Poynter, and Zoey Poynter. She leaves behind numerous friends and family that love her and will miss her profoundly.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

