Obituary: William Owen Bradley, 74, Bardstown

William Owen Bradley, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Bardstown to the late Patrick Henry and Mary Glessie Ball Bradley. He graduated from My Old Kentucky Home High School where he played football and was selected to the 1964 Courier-Journal All-State High School Football Squad. He went on to attend Colorado State University in Pueblo, Colo., on a football scholarship. He was a former president of the Nelson County Jaycees (better known as big O), and went on to serve as state director for the Kentucky Jaycees. He was a past president of the Nelson County Young Democrats and ran for Magistrate of Nelson County’s 3rd District in 1981 during a short stint into politics. He spend his career of 40-plus years at Barton 1792, retiring as bottling supervisor. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was a confidant to many, sharing his life experience and leading others by example, guiding them to a better way of living. He took great joy in spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and extended family.

WILLAIM OWEN BRADLEY

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie Meyer, Muriel Simpson, Jack Bradley, Betty Jean Higginbotham, and Joan McCauley.

He is survived by one daughter, Samantha (Billy) Brady of Bardstown; one son Shon (Marla) Bradley of Bardstown; two sisters, Margaret Stidham and Charlotte Bradley; two brothers, Paul Bradley and Pat Bradley Jr.; and three grandchildren, Emily Bradley, William Bradley and Benjamin Bradley.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, with a 6:30 prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

