Posted by admin

Marshall Leon Simpson, 84, Cox’s Creek

Marshall Leon Simpson, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Samuels on June 1, 1936, to the late John Martin and Georgia Lee Fields Simpson. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 36 years of service, was a self-employed home builder and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He and Mary, his “better half” as he always referred to her, loved to travel in their RV and since 1977 spent the winters in Florida where they had many friends, some like family, who were always there for them when needed. In their younger years, it was the poker games on Saturday nights with friends, Joe & Shirley, Millie & Lewie, Kristene & Kenny, Charlie & Verna, which were some of their best memories. He will be greatly missed by all the family whom he loved dearly as they loved him in return.

MARSHALL LEON SIMPSON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Barnes; one granddaughter, Angela Marie Simpson; and one nephew, Stephen Barnes.

He is survived by his better half and mother of his 7 children, Mary Louise Simpson; five daughters, Karen Riggs (Billy Gilkey) and Sheryl (Jeff) Kassinger, both of Cox’s Creek, Gale (Rick) Cissell of Louisville, and Donna (Phillip) Snider and Rhonda (Tom) Wimsett, both of Bardstown; two sons, Terry (Paula) Simpson and Mark (Linda) Simpson, both of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Lora (Joe) Downs of Louisville and Debbie Devine of Bardstown; two brothers, John Walter (Alice) Simpson of Louisville and Burnie (Hilda) Simpson of Cox’s Creek; 21 grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Bowen, Josh (Jennifer) Riggs, Jessie (John) Weis, Todd (Stacey) Spalding, Chad (Crystal) Spalding, Kristen (Donnie) Hughes, Mandy (Brian) Newcomb, Jason Simpson, Andrew (Kasey) Simpson, Krystal (Wes) Simpson, Jesse (Nikki) Goff, Naomi (Ryan) Smith, John-Michael (Samantha) Simpson, Jeremy (Kelly) Simpson, Justin (Kendall) Simpson, John Wimsett, Ashley (Andrew) Noland, James Wimsett, Jeffrey (Devinn) Kassinger Jr., Jacqueline Kassinger, and Jessy Goff; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Ann Catlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Graffis officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or St. Joseph Indian Reservation, saintjosephs@stjo.org.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-