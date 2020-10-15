Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Catherine Hagy, 69, Bardstown

Mary Catherine Hagy, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was born December 3, 1950, in Lebanon.

She was a master oil painting artist and one of the region’s most collected artists. She was well known for her landscapes and “Four Seasons of Makers Mark Distillery” paintings. She was a member of Oil Painters of America, numerous regional groups and a charter member of The National Museum of Women in the Arts. She was juried into the International Salon of Contemporary Masters Show and other prestigious exhibitions. She was a popular speaker for various clubs and supported many charities through the donations of her award-winning art. She exhibited her paintings locally at the old “Mary Hagy Fine Art Gallery” in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Robert “Joe” Hagy, Sr. and Catherine Avis Abell Bohannon Hagy; one brother, PFC Joseph Robert Hagy, Jr. (1969 KIA Vietnam); one half-sister, Barbara Ellen Bohannon Mills; and one nephew Joseph Robert “Robbie” Hagy III.

Survivors include two sons, Chris Smith and Eric Smith.

Cremation was chosen.

The memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a memorial service at 1 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

