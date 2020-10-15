Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Sorrell, 94, Cox’s Creek

Mary Sorrell, 94, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Joseph Clark and Ruth Mary Jones Bell and was born Oct. 20, 1925. She was a descendent of the first pioneers in Nelson County. She and her husband operated a dairy farm for many years.

She loved to spend her days outdoors. She enjoyed farming, horseback riding, quilting, and basket making. A devoted mother, she encouraged her children to pursue their interests in music, education, art, and farming. She was known for her determination, hard work, and sense of humor. Her final years were spent at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. Her family expresses their deepest gratitude for the care and compassion she received there.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Sorrell; six sisters, Betsy Bell, Ruth Wigginton, Florrie Bell, Martha Sorrell (her twin), Caroline Bell, and Ann Adams; and two brothers, Joe Ed Bell and Billy Frank Bell.

She is survived by four children, Mary Ann (Pat) Chamberlain, Debbie (Jack) Foster, Marty (Drew Fried) Sorrell, and Paul (Teri) Sorrell; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Chamberlain, Katie McKim, Carrie Tuttle, Rachel McGuffey, Becky Foster, Sarah Roof, Will Honeycutt, Charlie Sorrell, Clark Sorrell, and Paul Fink; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held.

Please pay your respects to her memory by performing a kind act for a child in need.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

