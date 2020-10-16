Posted by admin

Pumpkin decorators sought for Hometown Manor’s pumpkin decorating contest

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 — The residents of Hometown Manor Assisted Living in Bardstown are celebrating Halloween with a new and COVID-safe tradition by conducting a Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to anyone who wishes to decorate a pumpkin in celebration of Halloween. The residents of Hometown Manor Assisted Living will serve as the contest judges.

Pumpkins entered into the contest can be carved, painted, or decorated in any manner you wish to use! Put your creativity to work and your entry may be chosen by residents as the top decorated pumpkin of 2020!

The deadline to enter your pumpkin is Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. To enter the contest, you must contact Cassie by Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, by email, cassie@hometownmanor.com, or call (847) 409-6322.

Residents will vote on their choice for the top decorated pumkins and the winner will be announced by Hometown Manor on Thursday, Oct. 29th.

-30-