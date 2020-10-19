Posted by admin

Obituary: Sturgeon Leathers, 89, Bardstown

Sturgeon Leathers, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 26, 1931, in Nelson County. He was a retired dairy farmer and for the last few years, he was an independent sales consultant for Southwestern Petroleum Company. He was a past member of the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Team, a representative for Gideon International, and a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lela B. and Windell Leathers; and two sisters, Dorothy McCarty and Frances Hardison.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Cook Leathers; two daughters, Janet Gayle Slusher of Louisville and Sandra Kaye Winter of Independence; two sons, Lonnie Lynn Leathers of Bardstown and David Wayne Leathers of Warner Robins, Ga.; two sisters, Josephine Benson of Murray and Betty Upshaw of Winston Salem, N.C.; one brother, Rudolph Leathers of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Valley Cemetery with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to International Gideon.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

