Obituary: Joseph L. Corbett, 76, Bardstown

Joseph L. Corbett, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Bardstown to the late Joseph L. and Mildred Laverne Kurtz Corbett. He was a former owner and CEO and civil engineer for Young Construction and Engineering, former President of Glendale Flying Club, was a member of Ducks and Quail Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, NRA and St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary “Carole” Thompson Corbett; three daughters, Amy Corbett, Marilyn (Rick) Hagan and Karen Corbett, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Byron (Kay) Corbett and Ronald (Nathalie) Corbett, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Victoria “Tori”, Wyatt, Wade, Corby, Luke; and his beloved pet, Annie.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with prayers Wednesday evening at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

