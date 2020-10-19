Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathryne J. Moss, 68

Kathryne J. Moss, 68, died suddenly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Although retired, she remained active in numerous charitable activities, and was a helpful friend for Nancy Bean. She professed faith in Jesus Christ as her savior and was a faithful and active member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Fred Whipple.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Aaron Moss; one daughter, Christy Rodgers; one stepdaughter, Michele Moss; one stepson, Chris Moss; her mother, Betty Whipple; two sisters, Karen Sanchez and Kelly Willems; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and David Milby; one brother, Virgil Whipple; three grandsons, Matthew Rodgers, Justin Moss, and Ashton Moss; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins; and a host of friends.

A celebration of her life is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the Life Center at United Methodist Church of Bardstown.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

