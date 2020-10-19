Posted by admin

Obituary: Nellie Frances Bird, 92, Elizabethtown

Nellie Frances Bird, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Bird; four daughters, Gail Millitson, Davona Thomas, Nelva Robertson and Paula Hudson; one son, Leslie Bird; and her parents; George and Rudelle Burks Spratt.

Survivors include one brother, Lamar Spratt; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

