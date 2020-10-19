Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Dowell Shields, 93, Cox’s Creek

Martha Dowell Shields, 93, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 11, 1927, in Meade County to the late Grover and Hattie Marie Nall Dowell. She was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church, Nelson County Homemakers Club for more than 60 years, and enjoyed quilting. She was a diligent worker for the Lord and enjoyed her church work as well as raising her seven children and being a devoted pastor’s wife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard (Debbie) Shields; three sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Bro. Richard M. Shields, former Pastor of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church; one daughter, Susan Shields of Cox’s Creek; five sons, Alan Shields of Utica, Tom (Debbie) Shields of Camdenton, Mo., Paul (Karen) Shields of Indianapolis, Marty (Julie) Shields of Campbellsville, and Joel (Andrea) Shields of Cox’s Creek; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Cox’s Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Cox’s Creek Baptist Church, or the donor’s favorite charity.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

