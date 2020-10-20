Posted by admin

Carter Co. man arrested Friday night on drug charges at KY245 Dollar General store

Drugs, cash and a handgun recovered Friday night from a suspect arrested in the parking lot of the KY 245 Dollar General Store.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 — Evan Dean Ratcliff, 27, of Carter County, Ky., was arrested late Friday night, Oct. 16th, after the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rooster Run Dollar General Store for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

EVAN DEAN RATCLIFF

According to the sheriff’s office, store employees reported that the vehicle had been parked in their lot and running for about 2 hours. When deputies approached the driver, he identified himself as Jordan Ratcliff. Police later determined his name was Evan Dean Ratcliff of Carter County, Ky.

A search of his vehicle revealed about 1.5 pounds of what police believe was crystal methamphetamine and about 1 pound of heroin. Police recovered more than $2,000 in cash, a handgun, and other items often used in drug trafficking.

Ratcliff was arrested on charges that include trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); theft of identity without consent; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. Ratcliff also was arrested on outstanding warrants that included engaging in organized crime and a parole violation.

Ratcliff was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

