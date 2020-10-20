Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 15-19, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
Shaun Pabst Clark Jr., 28, Bardstown, murder. Bond not listed.
Jesse Tyler Nethery, 29, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond total $600.
Ronald Ray Ritchie, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more units date rape drug); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts). No bond listed.
Michael Ryan Satterly, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Richard Jeffery Patterson, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
Paul Steven LaGrande, 43, New Hope, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Jeremy David Ball, 39, Cox’s Creek, criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.
Lindsey Cecilia Bartley, 19, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; careless driving. No bond listed.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
Pamela Gail Dean, 30, Cox’s Creek, cultivating marijuana, less than 5 plants; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5000 cash.
Richard Corey Dean, 30, Cox’s Creek, bench warrant for court. Bond is $5000 cash.
Calvin Rondell Chesser, 52, Willisburg, failure to appear. No bond listed.
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
Evan Dean Ratcliff, 27, Carter, engaging in organized crime. Bond is $100,000.
Joseph Lee Lawson, 29, Lebanon, Probation violation (for felony offense); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); strangulation, first-degree; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree. Bond is $35,500 cash.
Michael Austin Underwood, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
Lesley Brooke McKay, 42, Bardstown, no registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation. No bond listed.
Amber Leigh Perez, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Jordan Isabella Jones, 19, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Brendon David Booher, 31, Borden, Ind., assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,000.
-30-