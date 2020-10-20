Posted by admin

Obituary: Georgia Ann Cowherd Barnes, 63, Springfield

Georgia Ann Cowherd Barnes, 63, of East High Street in Springfield, died at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, John Barnes; one daughter, Jotisha (Jermaine) Patterson of Georgetown; one son, Jason Smith of Springfield; three stepdaughters, Anitra Wiggins of Louisville, Tonya Ridgeway of Lexington and Pearl Battle of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one stepson, Donald Ridgeway Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Frances Nell (James) Elery of Harrodsburg, Rose (Jimmy) Holmes of Anguilla, Miss., and Mary Jo (Ernest) Roston of Lebanon; two brothers, George (Manny) Cowherd Jr. of Springfield and James (Tracey) Cowherd of Jacksonville, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is private with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Sprinfield is entrusted with arrangements.

