More than 4,200 people have early voted; 2/3 of absentee ballots returned so far

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom and Election clerk Cathy Marks discussed absentee voting earlier this month. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3rd in order to be counted, or they can be left in the secure drop box at the front of the county clerk’s office.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 — Early voting ahead of the Nov. 3rd presidential election is proving to be a big hit among the county’s registered voters.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom told Nelson Fiscal Court Tuesday that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 4,282 had voted early since the polls opened last Tuesday.

Sidebottom said since the polls opened at the Nelson County Public Library, they have averaged more than 700 voters a day. On Saturday morning, 388 people cast their vote.

So far, about a third of the county’s voters have cast their votes, by early voting or by absentee ballot.

Her office has mailed 6,088 absentee ballots out, and have received 4,127 of the back, she told fiscal court.

Voters who still have their absentee ballots can mail them back, or drop them in the secure dropbox at the front of the Sutherland Building on East Stephen Foster Avenue. Voters with questions about their absentee ballots should call the clerk’s office, (502) 348-1820 option 7.

EARLY VOTING CONTINUES TO NOV. 2. Early voting will continue through 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Early voting takes place in Nelson County at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library. The polls at the library are located in the large conference room at the south end of the library building. Signs are posted to direct you to the correct entrance. Voters are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

Due to the Coronovirus pandemic, the county will have 3-1/2 weeks of in-person early voting at the library. There will be no early voting at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

EARLY VOTING HOURS. The polls will be open at the main branch of the public library for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The polls will be open later on Thursdays — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The polls will also be open on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon.

On Election Day, Sidebottom said her office will report the vote totals they have, but added that the completed results won’t be available until all the absentee ballots have been received and counted.

