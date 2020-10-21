Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Bernard Ballard, 89, Holy Cross

Francis Bernard Ballard, 89, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born March 8, 1931, in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 45 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucy Ballard (2018); his parents, John and Lillie Newton Ballard; three sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne and Pauline Yates Lyle; and five brothers, Joseph Ballard, Philip Ballard, Gus Ballard, Bro. Joseph “Earl” Ballard C.S.C., and James Ballard.

Survivors include five sons, Bobby “Booger” Ballard of Holy Cross, Wayne Ballard (Tammy) of Deatsville, Greg Ballard and David Ballard, both of Bardstown, and Joe “Junior” Ballard (Phillis) of Bloomfield; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil both of Louisville; one brother, Leo Ballard (Betty) of Holy Cross; five grandchildren, Melanie Coulter, Kurtis Ballard, Jade Lujan, Brooklyn Ballard and Ryan Ballard; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Lyvers, Annabelle Coulter and Haiden Ballard.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Mikie Cecil, Tommy Cecil, Gary Ballard, Roger Ballard, Scott Ballard and Joey Mattingly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

