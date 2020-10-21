Posted by admin

Obituary: Lester Ray Shouse Sr., 76, Lebanon

Lester Ray Shouse Sr., 76, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 12, 1944, in Breathitt County. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown. He was a devoted family man that never met a stranger. He had a love of music. He could usually be found writing a song or strumming his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Stella Mae Shouse; and three brothers, Boyd Shouse, LeeRoy Shouse and Donnie Wayne Shouse.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Alice Roberts Shouse; one daughter, Lisa Ann Shouse of Lebanon; one son, Lester Shouse Jr. (Pam) of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Ann Benningfield of Campbellsville; two brothers, Bill Shouse (Donna) of Indianapolis and Ollie Shouse of Liberty; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to St. Augustine Church or School, 235 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Travis Yates, Jared Shouse, Landen Abell, Jamie Abell, Corey Holcomb and Derek Shouse.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

