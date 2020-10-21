Posted by admin

Town & Country announces limited access to New Haven, Plaza banking center lobbies

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 — Town & Country Bank and Trust announced Wednesday that access to the bank’s New Haven Banking Center lobby and the Plaza Banking Center lobby will be by apppointment only.

Limited access to the New Haven Banking Center lobby begins today, Oct. 21st.

Limited access to the Plaza Banking Center begins Monday, Oct. 26th.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we have all worked through these trying times together.

Bank patrons can call to make an appointment to meet with a Loan Officer, to open or close an account, or to access your Safe Deposit Box.

The drive-through services at both locations will continue to be open and continue to operate with full service. The bank’s mobile and remote services for routine transactions will also remain available.

Access to the lobbies at our Main Office and John Rowan Blvd Banking Centers will still be available during normal operating hours.

Patrons who visit the banking centers are asked to wear a mask, observe the recommended social distancing guidelines, and make use of the hand sanitizing stations placed throughout each location.

