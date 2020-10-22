Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: New cases numbers highlight importance of masking up

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 — Despite ancedotal reports that more people are wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines while out in public places, the number of new positive COVID-19 test results show no sign that the numbers are decreasing.

WEDNESDAY REPORT. There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 5-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 25-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 32-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man;

a 72-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 51-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

an 18-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 17-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 18-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 73-year-old Bardstown man;

a 61-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 59-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 55-year-old Bardstown man.

According to the Lincoln Trail Health Department, Nelson County has 745 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One Nelson County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 145 are isolated at home, and 596 of the county’s 745 people have recovered.

FRIDAY REPORT. On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, 16 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Deparmtent.

The 16 cases from Friday include:

a 2-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 16-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 21-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 60-year-old Bardstown man;

a 37-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 71-year-old Bardstown man;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

an 18-year-old Bardstown man;

a 24-year-old Bardstown man;

a 27-year-old individual from Boston;

a 24-year-old Bardstown man;

a 27-year-old Bardstown man;

a 38-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 52-year-old Bardstown man;

and a 37-year-old Cox’s Creek woman.

TUESDAY REPORT. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20th by the regional health department.

The 30 new cases include:

a 50-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 38-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 15-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 75-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 9-year-old New Haven girl;

a 48-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man;

a 48-year-old Bardstown man;

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 73-year-old New Hope woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 41-year-old Boston woman;

a 68-year-old Bardstown man;

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 49-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man;

a 33-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 37-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 33-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown man;

a 52-year-old Boston woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown man;

a 54-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

Wednesday regional update





MARION COUNTY. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County, bringing the total to 370 cases. Three people in the county are hospitalized; the county has had 10 COVID-related deaths. Two-hundred and seventy-eight of the county’s 370 cases have recovered; 79 are isolated at home.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Washington County, bringing that county’s total cases to 204. Two residents are hospitalized due to the virus; 35 people are isolated at thome, and 165 people have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Wednesdayi n LaRue County. Three county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and 37 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 266 cases, 225 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Forty-three new cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. Eleven county residents are current hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the county’s 1,752 cases, 1, 489 have recovered. The county has recorded 15 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Twelve new cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County by the district health department. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 68 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 382 cases, 309 have recovered. Three county residents have died due to the virus.

