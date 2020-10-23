Posted by admin

Obituary: Belinda P. Carter, 66, Bardstown

Belinda P. Carter, 66, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 26, 1954, in Louisville. She retired from the Bardstown City Schools, where she worked as director of adult and community education. While working for the school system she started the Bardstown – Nelson County BackPack Program through Feeding America. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, she worked with the youth over the years, was a Sunday school teacher, attended youth conferences, was very church oriented, and enjoyed sharing the gospel. She used her illness to witness the gospel to many. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert O. and Lenora Gatton; and one brother, Martin S. Gatton.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Carter; two daughters, Schrea (Ed) Hardin and Rachelle (Bryan) Morrow, all of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Mia, Kinley, Evie, Gatton, Cora, and Bennett.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bardstown – Nelson County BackPack Program, c/o Bardstown Board of Education, 308 N. 5th Street and/or Bluegrass Christian Academy.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

