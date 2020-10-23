Posted by admin

Obituary: Susan Lee Boling, 70, Bardstown

Susan Lee Boling, 70, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Columbia to the late George and Lorene Hatcher Hendrickson. She was a former sales associate for American Rental for over 25 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Rita Mattingly and Sherry (Dennis) Reynolds, both of Bardstown; four sisters, Sherry Kerr, Donna Powers, Kathy Hendrickson and Cerena Lumley; five brothers, Troy Hendrickson, Jimmy Hendrickson, Bobbie Hendrickson, Steve Hendrickson and Jerry Hendrickson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family followed her wishes for cremation without a funeral service or visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

