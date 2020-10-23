Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul A. Cook, 83, Taylorsville

Paul A. Cook, 83, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Spencer County to the late Arlie Aster and Lola McGee Cook. He was a lifelong tobacco farmer, attended Pleasant Hill Christian Church, loved to play rook and was an avid UK fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Betty Jane Gray; two stepsons, Emmett Cox and Ricky Cox; and one brother, Alvin Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Gray; three daughters, Peggy Cook of Frankfort, Amy (Roger) Thomas of Nicholasville and Jennifer (Aaron) Seaton of Taylorsville; two sons, Danny (Dawn) Cox of Taylorsville and Paul Anthony (Theresa) Cook of Columbus, Ohio; three sisters, Lily (Will Logan) Clark of Southville, Nellie Nation of Shelbyville and Mary (Rudolph) Leathers of Bloomfield; and six grandchildren, Daniel Cox, Courtney Cox, Patrick Cook, Andrew Cook, Aiken Seaton, and Sophie Seaton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Junie Temple officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

