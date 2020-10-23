Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 21 new cases Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 –– Nelson County continued the trend Thursay fordouble-digit new COVID-19 positive test results with 21 new cases reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

So far, there have been 106 new cases reported this week, giving us a total of 776 confirmed COVID cases by Thursday afternoon.

One county resident remains hospitalized; 138 people are isolated at home, while 612 cases have recovered. Local sources report there have been four COVID-connected deaths, while the district health department’s total was lowered recently from 4 to 3.

The 21 new cases reported on Thursday involve:

a 4-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

an 8-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 10-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 26-year-old New Hope woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 46-year-old Bardstown man;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 5-year-old Cox’s Creek boy;

a 7-year-old Bloomfield boy;

a 49-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 14-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 52-year-old Boston woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 67-year-old Boston woman;

a 45-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 63-year-old Boston woman;

a 48-year-old Bardstown man.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Washington County by the regional health department. Two county residents were still hospitalized due to the virus, and 36 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 209 cases, 169 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. Three county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, while 78 people are isolated at home. Eleven county residents have died due to the virus. Of the county’s 386 positive cases, 294 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County. Three county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and 29 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 270 cases, 237 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County by the district health department. Ten people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 236 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 1,801 cases, 1,540 have recovered. Fifteen people have died due to the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Meade County. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 62 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 389 cases, 321 have recovered. Four county residents have died due to complications from the virus.

