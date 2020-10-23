Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 21-22, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Debra Jean Hardin, 45, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); failure to wear seat belts. Bond is $20,000.

Anthony Terry Proctor, 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts. No bond listed.

Joyce Ann Proctor, 51, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); failure to wear seatbelts; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $20,000.

Cheyanne Dawn Gutknecht, 22, Springfield, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond set at $1,200.

Billy Joe Baker Jr., 49, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $319.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.