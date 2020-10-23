Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 21-22, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
Billy Joe Baker Jr., 49, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $319.
Cheyanne Dawn Gutknecht, 22, Springfield, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond set at $1,200.
Benita Elaine Festervan, 35, Paris, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond is $10,500.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Joyce Ann Proctor, 51, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); failure to wear seatbelts; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $20,000.
Anthony Terry Proctor, 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts. No bond listed.
Debra Jean Hardin, 45, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); failure to wear seat belts. Bond is $20,000.
Zachary Thomas Harrison, 37, Chaplin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
-30-