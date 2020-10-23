Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul E. Curtsinger, 67, Boston

Paul E. Curtsinger, 67, of Boston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Cox’s Creek. He was retired from Akebono Corporation in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Margie Jane Curtsinger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette M. Curtsinger of Boston; one daughter, Lori (Wes) Yates of Bloomfield; two sons, P. J. (Angie) Curtsinger of Elizabethtown, and Mark (Latisha) Curtsinger of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Joyce (Melvin) Patterson of Waddy; four brothers, Joe (Debbie) Curtsinger, Charles (Rosie) Curtsinger, Gary Curtsinger, and Eddie (Athonia) Curtsinger all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

