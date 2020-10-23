Posted by admin

Obituary: Jim Mattingly, 86, Boston

Jim Mattingly, 86, of Boston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Lebanon. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant, and was a member at the VFW and American Legion. He was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul and Lillian Edna Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Mattingly of Boston; one daughter, Michelle (Scott Neff) Wells of Prospect; three sons, Steve (Teresa Voorhees) Mattingly of Guthrie, Tony (Vonda) Mattingly of Richmond; and Jeff Mattingly of Louisville; one sister, Pauline Mattingly of Louisville; three sister-in-laws; 11 grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Kristin Wells, Steven Mattingly, Jessie Mattingly, Kristopher Chamberlain, Justin Poloni, Jerron Poloni, Kody Poloni, Parker Neff, Greyson Neff Banta, and Adair Neff; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins.

The services will be held privately with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Memorial Contributions may go to Boston Community Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

