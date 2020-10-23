Posted by admin

Obituary: Arthur Robert Beaulieu, 82, Lebanon Junction

Arthur Robert Beaulieu, 82, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was retired from General Electric. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Conlin Beaulieu; his parents; and three siblings.

Survivors include four sons, William (Marti) Beaulieu, Robert (Elizabeth) Beaulieu, George (Sue) Beaulieu and Michael (Susan) Beaulieu; seven siblings; grandchildren, Erin, Hannah, Cory and Sommer and one great granddaughter, Dakota.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

