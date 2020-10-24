Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 40, New Haven, strangulation, second-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.