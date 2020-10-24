Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 40, New Haven, strangulation, second-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000.

James Edward Hayes Jr. 25, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.

Phillip Wayne Young, 43, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest. Bond is $5,000 cash.

